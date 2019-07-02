Before he commits another chunk of his life to Star Wars, director Rian Johnson is blessing us with one more original feature: Knives Out. The first trailer for the murder mystery—inspired by the works of Agatha Christie—has arrived, boasting a wickedly dark sense of humor and an extremely stacked cast: Daniel Craig, Jamie Lee Curtis, Chris Evans, Don Johnson, Michael Shannon, Lakeith Stanfield, Toni Collette, Ana De Armas, Katherine Langford, Jaeden Martell (formerly Lieberher), and then some are all present and accounted for in Knives Out, which follows a detective (Craig) as he investigates the suspicious death of a famous novelist (Christopher Plummer). Knives Out looks like a damn good time for several reasons, not the least of which is hearing Chris Evans tell people to “eat shit” no less than five times.

Here’s the official synopsis for Knives Out, which arrives in theaters on November 27 (you will be thankful and you will like it):

Acclaimed writer and director Rian Johnson (Brick, Looper, The Last Jedi) pays tribute to mystery mastermind Agatha Christie in KNIVES OUT, a fun, modern-day murder mystery where everyone is a suspect. When renowned crime novelist Harlan Thrombey (Christopher Plummer) is found dead at his estate just after his 85th birthday, the inquisitive and debonair Detective Benoit Blanc (Daniel Craig) is mysteriously enlisted to investigate. From Harlan’s dysfunctional family to his devoted staff, Blanc sifts through a web of red herrings and self-serving lies to uncover the truth behind Harlan’s untimely death. With an all-star ensemble cast including Chris Evans, Ana De Armas, Jamie Lee Curtis, Don Johnson, Michael Shannon, Toni Collette, LaKeith Stanfield, Katherine Langford and Jaeden Martell, KNIVES OUT is a witty and stylish whodunit guaranteed to keep audiences guessing until the very end.