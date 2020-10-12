Get spooky with new A.V. Club merch

Two new shirts offered by The A.V. Club

Halloween night is going to look very different this year thanks to the horror show that is 2020, but that doesn’t mean we are going to completely ignore Spooky Season. (Side note: Is that an actual thing? I feel like I never heard it until the past few weeks, and now it’s everywhere.)

The A.V. Club is offering up two new designs—one that celebrates horror movies and another that sends up the campaign to save physical media. Our “What’s Your Favorite Scary Movie” design is available on t-shirts, outerwear, and a tote; while our “Night Of The Living Dead Formats” graphic is available in all those forms, as well as on a sticker.

Our new graphics are available on hoodies, t-shirts, totes, and stickers. The Pumpkin and Skull Head don’t have names yet, we’re taking suggestions.

We have graphics editor Allison Corr to thank for these new designs, which are just a few of the new offerings we have available and on the way at the A.V. Club store. (If you’re a fan of the look, check out her Instagram to see more of her work.) We’ll continue to be completely shameless and let you know when new merch hits our site, especially as everyone starts their virtual holiday shopping.



Speaking of being shameless, if you haven’t checked out our Election 2020 line, it’s a great chance to support a candidate you truly believe in: one of your favorite fictional presidents.

Of course, we also encourage you to be active in our actual 2020 elections—and not just by voting, there are plenty of ways to get remotely involved to help get out the vote in swing states and support down-ticket candidates.

For the actual 2020 election, remember to make your voting plan ASAP. And while you’re at it, fill out your census form.