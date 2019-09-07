Get Involved, Internet: Help turn weird celebrity tweets into a party game

O ur collective obsession with Twitter is ready to infiltrate yet another corner of our lives a nd, reader, you can help make it happen. Two Tweets & A Lie is a card game that’s currently making rounds on Kickstarter, and, as the title suggests, it involves guessing which of three celebrity tweets is the fake one, which might be harder than it sounds.



The game will include tweets from 25 famous celebrities who are known for their epic use of the social media platform, including Chrissy Teigen, Mindy Kaling, B.J. Novak, Kumail Nanjiani, Kanye West, John Mayer, Elon Musk, and Ellen DeGeneres, among others. Will it include this all-time repellent tweet from Kevin Smith, you ask ? O r any of the weird shit Jose Canseco puts into the world? 25, it seems, is just too few in an age where Frankie Muniz sends horny tweets to Lizzo. There’s always expansions, though.



Per the campaign page, the game comes with 300 cards— 200 will feature real tweets, 100 will have the false ones. Each player will pick up 2 cards from the former and one from the latter while the rest guess which tweet is made up. The creators of the game have posted a simple message to try to woo you into giving them money to make this happen: “If you’re into card games, deceiving your friends, or batshit crazy tweets, please back this project and help us make this game a reality. We think you’ll love it as much as we do.”



The campaign has currently just over $2,000 of its $25,000 goal. Donate now, or just head here to read what’s still 2019's best tweet.

