Michael Hogan, the journeyman character actor best known as Battlestar Galactica’s Saul Tigh, is currently in recovery following a brain injury. According to a GoFundMe started on behalf of his wife, Susan Hogan, the actor is suffering from “ complete paralysis on his left side, memory loss, cognitive impairment, and an inability to swallow. ” All of this has been exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic, which has greatly limited visits from family and other caregivers.

“Though it is hard to imagine, I think it’s fair to say it is unlikely Michael will be able to work again. And for these past seven months, neither has Susan, given the circumstances,” reads the fundraiser’s description, which was written by a neighbor and friend of the family, Shari Ulrich. “She is facing an uncertain future to navigate other than knowing that the financial demands will continue to be great.” Money is being raised for long-term care, medication , and adaptive clothing, among other expenses.

“The real goal is to have Michael back — that sweet, funny, teasing, impish, spirited, bright light and brilliant actor and friend,” she continues . “But practically speaking, the goal is to give Susan a way forward without the crushing financial weight of the ever changing costs for his care.”



A number of Hogan’s Battlestar Galactica co-stars and collaborators, including Katee Sackoff and Tricia Helfer, have weighed in with kind words and calls to donate.

As of this writing, the fundraiser has already met its goal of $150,000, but, as anyone who’s faced medical hardship knows, costs will continue to add up. You can learn more about Hogan’s condition and donate here.

