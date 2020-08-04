Image : Dark Horse

As this past year has shown us, not everyone can be trusted with being handed the reins to Mike Mignola’s Hellboy wide, weird universe. On top of that, it doesn’t sound like those who can be trusted to deliver the goods for Big Red and the gang are returning anytime soon, either. While Hollywood continues to sort out the proper way to move forward with the (oc)cult favorite demon slayer, fans can hopefully soon get into their own misadventures with the B.R.P.D. through a new, official tabletop RPG courtesy of Dark Horse Comics and Mantic Games.



Image : Mike Mignola / Mantic Games

Yesterday saw the announcement of an upcoming Kickstarter to help fund Hellboy: The Roleplaying Game, a brand new take on the Mignola universe. Developed by Red Scar Publishing and Mantic Games—the same folks responsible for the extremely successful Hellboy: The Board Game—the new tabletop RPG will allow players the opportunity to become B.P.R.D. agents and investigate all manner of strange, unexplained phenomena. The actual Kickstarter hasn’t gone live yet, but when it does, fans have already been promised a “Quickstart” with six pre-generated characters. Sign up here and you’ll be notified when the project kicks into gear.



Hey, it’s no Ron Perlman-centric Hellboy 3, but we’ll take what we can get right now.

