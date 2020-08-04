Pop culture obsessives writing for the pop culture obsessed.
ShopSubscribe
Pop culture obsessives writing for the pop culture obsessed.
Great Job Internet

Get Involved, Internet: Help fund a new Hellboy role-playing game

anandypaul
Andrew Paul
Filed to:Hellboy
HellboyMike MignolaKickstarterboard gamesRPG
Save
Illustration for article titled Get Involved, Internet: Help fund a new iHellboy/i role-playing game
Image: Dark Horse

As this past year has shown us, not everyone can be trusted with being handed the reins to Mike Mignola’s Hellboy wide, weird universe. On top of that, it doesn’t sound like those who can be trusted to deliver the goods for Big Red and the gang are returning anytime soon, either. While Hollywood continues to sort out the proper way to move forward with the (oc)cult favorite demon slayer, fans can hopefully soon get into their own misadventures with the B.R.P.D. through a new, official tabletop RPG courtesy of Dark Horse Comics and Mantic Games.

Advertisement
Illustration for article titled Get Involved, Internet: Help fund a new iHellboy/i role-playing game
Image: Mike Mignola / Mantic Games

Yesterday saw the announcement of an upcoming Kickstarter to help fund Hellboy: The Roleplaying Game, a brand new take on the Mignola universe. Developed by Red Scar Publishing and Mantic Games—the same folks responsible for the extremely successful Hellboy: The Board Game—the new tabletop RPG will allow players the opportunity to become B.P.R.D. agents and investigate all manner of strange, unexplained phenomena. The actual Kickstarter hasn’t gone live yet, but when it does, fans have already been promised a “Quickstart” with six pre-generated characters. Sign up here and you’ll be notified when the project kicks into gear.

Advertisement

Hey, it’s no Ron Perlman-centric Hellboy 3, but we’ll take what we can get right now.

Send Great Job, Internet tips to gji@theonion.com

Advertisement
Andrew Paul

Andrew Paul is a contributing writer with work recently featured by NBC Think, GQ, Slate, Rolling Stone, and McSweeney's Internet Tendency. He writes the newsletter, (((Echo Chamber))).

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from The A.V. Club

Watch people from all over the world gasp in horror at how the U.S. has handled COVID-19

This anti-Trump rap takes quite the turn partway through

Bright Eyes, The Killers, and 19 more albums we can’t wait to hear in August

Twitter is reeling from Trump's latest interview