Pop culture obsessives writing for the pop culture obsessed.
Subscribe
Clips

Get hyped (no, really) for the live-action Mulan with this making-of featurette

Allison Shoemaker
Filed to:Coming Distractions
Coming DistractionsMulanniki caroDisney
Save
Illustration for article titled Get hyped (no, really) for the live-action iMulan/i with this making-of featurette
Screenshot: YouTube

To say that the Disney live-action remakes (plus the “live-action” Lion King) have been a bit of a mixed bag would be an understatement. But director Niki Caro’s take on Mulan seems poised to break the streak. The early trailers have promised thrilling combat and a thoughtful approach to war, gender, societal norms, the importance of family, and Chinese culture. This making-of featurette underlines all that promise, and gives us a longer glimpse of the film’s two new villains.

No talking dragon, no “Reflection” (though there is a mirror), and yes, still no Li Shang, but there’s plenty to be excited about all the same. We’ll find out if our optimism is warranted when Mulan storms into theaters on March 27.

Advertisement
Allison Shoemaker

Contributor, The A.V. Club and The Takeout. Allison loves television, bourbon, and dramatically overanalyzing social interactions.

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from The A.V. Club

Rufus Sewell slithers his way through Amazon’s Christie adaptation The Pale Horse

Catch up with Westworld, character by character

This Bachelor finale might actually have been the most dramatic ever—not in a good way

It's way too easy to edit Trump's coronavirus responses into a Contagion-style thriller