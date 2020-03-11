Screenshot : YouTube

To say that the Disney live-action remakes (plus the “live-action” Lion King) have been a bit of a mixed bag would be an understatement. But director Niki Caro’s take on Mulan seems poised to break the streak. The early trailers have promised thrilling combat and a thoughtful approach to war, gender, societal norms, the importance of family, and Chinese culture. This making-of featurette underlines all that promise, and gives us a longer glimpse of the film’s two new villains.



No talking dragon, no “Reflection” (though there is a mirror), and yes, still no Li Shang, but there’s plenty to be excited about all the same. We’ll find out if our optimism is warranted when Mulan storms into theaters on March 27.