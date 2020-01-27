Get hyped for Spike Jonze's Beastie Boys documentary with this chaotic teaser

Screenshot : YouTube

Of course “Paul Revere” underscores the first teaser for Spike Jonze’s Beastie Boys documentary, which aims to tell “ a little story” about “ three bad brothers you know so well. ”

Described as a “live documentary,” the narrative unpacks the band’s 40 years of history and friendship as it incorporates clips from the Brooklyn stop of Mike Diamond and Adam Horovitz’s recent live tour. Jonze, who directed both the live show and the band’s videos for “Sure Shot” and “Sabotage, ” promises an “intimate, personal story.

Beastie Boys Story will open in select IMAX theaters for a limited engagement on April 3 ahead of its April 24 premiere on Apple TV+.