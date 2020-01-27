Pop culture obsessives writing for the pop culture obsessed.
Get hyped for Spike Jonze's Beastie Boys documentary with this chaotic teaser

Randall Colburn
Screenshot: YouTube

Of course “Paul Revere” underscores the first teaser for Spike Jonze’s Beastie Boys documentary, which aims to tell “a little story” aboutthree bad brothers you know so well.

Described as a “live documentary,” the narrative unpacks the band’s 40 years of history and friendship as it incorporates clips from the Brooklyn stop of Mike Diamond and Adam Horovitz’s recent live tour. Jonze, who directed both the live show and the band’s videos for “Sure Shot” and “Sabotage,” promises an “intimate, personal story.

Beastie Boys Story will open in select IMAX theaters for a limited engagement on April 3 ahead of its April 24 premiere on Apple TV+.

Randall Colburn

Randall Colburn is The A.V. Club's Internet Culture Editor. He lives in Chicago, occasionally writes plays, and was a talking head in Best Worst Movie, the documentary about Troll 2.

