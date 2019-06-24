Photo: Stuart C. Wilson (Getty Images)

Last August, George Clooney was named the highest-paid actor in the world even though he hadn’t made a movie since 2016's Money Monster, prompting us to wonder why he should get paid so much for not doing his job when we don’t get paid at all when we don’t do our job. Clooney’s position on the list was entirely due to the fact that he had recently sold his tequila company for $1 billion, but apparently our biting criticism has convinced him to get off of his lazy ass and actually do something for the first time in years (not counting Hulu’s Catch-22, which was a TV show).

As reported by Variety, Clooney is now set to direct and star in a movie adaptation of Lily Brooks-Dalton’s book Good Morning, Midnight for Netflix, with Mark L. Smith writing the screenplay. The story is about a “lonely scientist” (Clooney) living in the Arctic on a post-apocalypse Earth and an astronaut on board a spaceship who is trying to get back to the planet, with Clooney’s character desperately trying to make contact with the spaceship. Other casting (and an official title for the movie version, apparently) have yet to be announced, but production is set to begin in October—so we’ll know more by then.

