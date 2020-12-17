Screenshot : Warner Bros.

Perhaps you’ve grown cold to the assertion that Batman & Robin is the worst superhero movie of all time. It’s old hat by this point to say Joel Schumacher’s 23-year old shitshow sucks, after all, but when’s the last time you heard George Clooney lay into it? Oh, recently? Well, he’s at it again. In a new interview with Howard Stern, Clooney says it is “physically” painful for him to watch his turn as the nippled crusader .

That said, he doesn’t feel there’s much he, as an actor, could’ve done differently. “It’s a big machine, that thing,” he said (via The Hollywood Reporter), adding that he and co-star Arnold Schwarzenegger “never even saw each other.” This, sadly, punctures our fantasy of the pair workshopping “cold” puns on set. “It’s a big, monster machine,” he added, “ and I just sort of jumped in and did what they said.”

Clooney’s happy to bring that all-encompassing “they” under the bus with him for the production’s failure. “The truth of the matter is, I was bad in it. Akiva Goldsman— who’s won the Oscar for writing since then — he wrote the screenplay. And it’s a terrible screenplay, he’ll tell you. I’m terrible in it, I’ll tell you. Joel Schumacher, who just passed away, directed it, and he’d say, ‘Yeah, it didn’t work.’ We all whiffed on that one.”

It’s true. As punishment, Clooney must now go watch Batman & Robin again. We, on the other hand, will be watching his new Netflix movie, The Midnight Sky.

