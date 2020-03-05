Genesis is back with its first tour dates in over a decade

Photo : Darryl James ( Getty Images )

Big news for fans of (most of) Genesis this week: Tony Banks, Mike Rutherford, and Phil Collins are getting back together for their first tour as Genesis in 13 years. This comes from Consequence Of Sound, which notes that they’ll be joined by Collins’ son Nicholas on drums, since Collins himself can’t play anymore due to the nerve damage he’s experienced over years of performing. But hey, Genesis! Well, not Peter Gabriel or Steve Hackett, with Consequence Of Sound saying the trio joked in a BBC Radio interview about how Gabriel “left the band 45 years ago and he’s been trying to live it down ever since,” with Banks adding that most of the famous songs came after Gabriel left anyway.

The tour is only stopping in the UK for now, but surely they can expand that to the United States if everybody complains to Phil Collins on Twitter. It doesn’t look like he personally runs his Twitter feed, unless he talks about himself in the third-person a lot and is really interested in “this day in Phil Collins history” fun facts, but surely whoever does run it can contact him.

The full list of dates for the “The Last Domino? Tour” is below.

Gensis The Last Domino? Tour 2020

11/16—Dublin, IE—3 Arena

11/19—Belfast, IE—SSE Arena

11/23—Liverpool, UK—M&S Bank Arena

11/26—Newcastle, UK—Utilita Arena

11/29—London, UK—O2 Arena

11/30—London, UK—O2 Arena

12/02—Leeds, UK—First Direct Arena

12/05—Birmingham, UK—Arena Birmingham

12/08—Manchester, UK—Manchester Arena

12/11—Glasgow, UK—SSE Hydro