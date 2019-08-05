Photo: Frazer Harrison (Getty Images)

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is so massive now that there’s room for an actor from an ostensibly MCU-related Netflix show to break into the proper MCU as a completely different character, but now Gemma Chan might be about to make it look like a veritable eternity between Mahershala Ali’s two Marvel roles. According to Variety, she’s “in talks” to join Marvel’s The Eternals, just a few months after she played Kree sniper Minn-Erva in Marvel’s Captain Marvel. We still don’t know a whole lot about The Eternals so there’s a chance she could play the same character, but what we do know about The Eternals makes that seem unlikely (it’s about ancient Earth gods with superpowers, so an alien soldier from the ‘90s doesn’t really seem relevant).

But hey, if you want to know more about The Eternals or the actors who are confirmed to be in it, we’ve got you covered.