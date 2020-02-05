Geek out about the size of fictional buildings, from Bikini Bottom to Helm’s Deep and beyond

Screenshot : YouTube

It’s rough out there right now. Things are bad. People are dicks. Even our beloved internet can be pretty damned insufferable at the moment. We humbly suggest taking six minutes to watch this oddly soothing but also sort of menacing video comparing the relative sizes of a wide range of fictional buildings, including locations from the realms of film, television, novels, and video games?

The video, published by Meta Ball Studios, begins with the mobile lab from Ant-Man And The Wasp (placed next to a soda can for comparison) and two iconic SpongeBob SquarePants structures before moving to buildings of a more approachable size. Then it races right past those (Yoda’s hut, the houses from Up and The Simpsons) to buildings that seem, by comparison, very large (Hogwarts, some towers from Fallout, The Red Keep from Game Of Thrones). And then the video proceeds to dwarf those buildings many times over.

Unsurprisingly, many of the largest buildings come from the world of sci-fi—after all, there’s tons of space in space. The Millennium Gate from Star Trek, the Senate building from the world of Star Wars, and the Citadel from Half Life 2 are all amongst the largest. That said, Barad-dûr from The Lord Of The Rings hangs in there with the biggest of them.

An odd thing to say about a video like this one, but we’re hesitant to spoil the ending. Try to guess right now the fictional building so large it would end a video like this one, watch it, and see if you’re right—but we’re guessing you won’t be. It’s an unexpected, oddly funny twist, but once you see it, it makes perfect sense.

Anyway, the world is in chaos, but this meticulous research is a balm. Enjoy.

