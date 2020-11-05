Screenshot : Disney+

The vitriol that initially met the 1978 Star Wars Holiday Special has since morphed into a kind of deranged appreciation for just how fucking weird it was—Jefferson Starship, Bea Arthur, and Harvey Korman coming together for Wookie Christmas? Hell, we’ll take that over the bland and illogical Rise Of The Skywalker.



Consider us excited, then, for the Lego Star Wars Holiday Special, a sequel to Rise Of The Skywalker in which the Star Wars family gears up for Wookie Christmas (sorry , Life Day) as Rey and BB-8 are shot through time and space to experience some of the franchise’s most iconic moments firsthand. “ But will she make it back in time for the Life Day feast and learn the true meaning of holiday spirit?” asks a synopsis. One can only dream.

As you’ll see in the below trailer, the special’s time-hopping premise means you’ll see everyone from Yoda, Darth Vader, and Emperor Palpatine to Anakin Skywalker, Obi-Wan Kenobi, and Qui-Gon Jinn in Lego form, perhaps the best of all forms . The special is also extending itself beyond the core franchise, with the Mandalorian and Baby Yoda appearing to melt a few hearts .

Check out the trailer below:

Kelly Marie Tran, Billy Dee Williams and Anthony Daniels will reprise their roles as Rose Tico, Lando Calrissian and C-3PO, respectively, while Clone Wars voice actors like Matt Lanter , Tom Kane , James Arnold Taylor, and Dee Bradley Baker round out the cast.

Whither Lumpy, you ask? We’ll find out when the special premieres on Disney+ on November 17.