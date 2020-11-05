Pop culture obsessives writing for the pop culture obsessed.
ShopSubscribe
Pop culture obsessives writing for the pop culture obsessed.
Clips

Gather round, Wookies: Disney shares trailer for its Lego Star Wars Holiday Special

randallcolburn
Randall Colburn
Filed to:TV
TVStar WarsStar Wars Holiday SpecialLegoTrailerDisney Plus
1
Save
Illustration for article titled Gather round, Wookies: Disney shares trailer for its iLego Star Wars Holiday Special/i
Screenshot: Disney+

The vitriol that initially met the 1978 Star Wars Holiday Special has since morphed into a kind of deranged appreciation for just how fucking weird it was—Jefferson Starship, Bea Arthur, and Harvey Korman coming together for Wookie Christmas? Hell, we’ll take that over the bland and illogical Rise Of The Skywalker.

Advertisement

Consider us excited, then, for the Lego Star Wars Holiday Special, a sequel to Rise Of The Skywalker in which the Star Wars family gears up for Wookie Christmas (sorry, Life Day) as Rey and BB-8 are shot through time and space to experience some of the franchise’s most iconic moments firsthand. “But will she make it back in time for the Life Day feast and learn the true meaning of holiday spirit?” asks a synopsis. One can only dream.

As you’ll see in the below trailer, the special’s time-hopping premise means you’ll see everyone from Yoda, Darth Vader, and Emperor Palpatine to Anakin Skywalker, Obi-Wan Kenobi, and Qui-Gon Jinn in Lego form, perhaps the best of all forms. The special is also extending itself beyond the core franchise, with the Mandalorian and Baby Yoda appearing to melt a few hearts.

Advertisement

Check out the trailer below:

Kelly Marie Tran, Billy Dee Williams and Anthony Daniels will reprise their roles as Rose Tico, Lando Calrissian and C-3PO, respectively, while Clone Wars voice actors like Matt Lanter, Tom Kane, James Arnold Taylor, and Dee Bradley Baker round out the cast.

Advertisement

Whither Lumpy, you ask? We’ll find out when the special premieres on Disney+ on November 17.

Randall Colburn

Randall Colburn is The A.V. Club's Internet Culture Editor. He lives in Chicago, occasionally writes plays, and was a talking head in Best Worst Movie, the documentary about Troll 2.

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from The A.V. Club

Adira looks within and Saru shares his dinner on a too-easy Star Trek: Discovery

The Dark And The Wicked lives up to its title

Alas, those viral CUM clothes are fake

The Xbox Series X is the ultimate Xbox, but that might not be enough right now