TV prank shows are kind of like measles epidemics: They’re sudden, happen seemingly at random, and it’s hard to believe that they’re still popping up in the world in twenty-nine-fucking-teen. And yet, we feel compelled by public duty to note that people everywhere should be on the lookout for Stranger Things star Gaten Matarazzo, who has just begun production on an eight-episode Netflix prank series targeting our most laugh-ready of societal victims: People just trying to find a damn job.

Per Deadline, the “terrifying and hilarious” Prank Encounters eschews the Punk’d ethos—where you were really only in trouble if you were friends-of-a-friend with Ashton Kutcher, or an open, car-loving wound like Zach Braff—in favor of people who think they’re starting the first day of a part-time job. These lucky “contestants”—already presumably freaked out by the tenuous specter of employment in the modern economy—are then subjected to “business as usual until their paths collide and these part-time jobs turn into full-time nightmares.”

Props to Matarazzo (who’ll also host): This is a far scarier premise than any monster that’s ever crawled out of the Upside Down. Demogorgon might take your buddies, but at least he doesn’t screw with you while you’re trying to make rent.