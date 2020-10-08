Screenshot : Netflix

Netlix announced this week that Mank, David Fincher’s first new film in six years, will premiere in early December. Today, the streamer dropped a stylish and evocative teaser for the monochrome portrait of Citizen Kane screenwriter Herman J. Mankiewicz.

Mankiewicz, here played by Gary Oldman, spirals through a booze-induced stupor as he chases the script’s inspirations, which include Charles Dance’s William Randolph Hearst. We also get a look a closer look at Amanda Seyfried’s take on Marion Davies, Hearst’s mistress , and Lily Collins’ Rita Alexander, who served as Mankiewicz’s stenographer. Mankiewicz and Citizen Kane director Orson Welles famously sparred over who deserved to be named as the film’s official writer, and the film will no doubt dig into that feud as well. Tom Burke, incredible in last year’s The Souvenir, will play the thorny filmmaker.

Watch the teaser below.

Mank is a particularly personal film for Fincher. His late father, Jack Fincher, penned the screenplay before his death in 2002. Now, it’s asserting itself as a favorite in the lead-up to next year’s Academy Awards. It debuts on Netflix on December 4.