Gary Busey’s been a force of chaotic good for years now, but this fall he’ll become a symbol for all that is holy. Rolling Stone reports that the Oscar-nominated actor will play God in Only Human, an upcoming Off-Broadway musical.

The musical, which was workshopped at Oklahoma City University, is said to follow the relationship between Jesus and Lucifer “before they were enemies.” Per a synopsis, “[W]hen an extreme case of creative differences gets the best of them, all hell breaks loose...literally.” As God, Busey will be referred to as “The Boss.”

“God is everything love is and that love becomes the beginning of blessings and miracles,” Busey said in a statement. “Playing this role of God is easy because I’m not acting, I’m just believing. You come see it and you’ll believe it too.”



Below, watch a promo video for Only Human that will no doubt have you declaring “that’s so Busey.”

Previews for Only Human begin on October 8 at New York’s Theatre at St. Clements, with its official opening following on October 21.