Our collective anxiety over a close election and the president who’s absolutely determined to discredit it has coalesced into a tight, flaming ball in search of a target. Enter: the Gap.

The clothing retailer, having utterly failed to read the room, shared a tweet this morning depicting a hoodie that’s red on one side and blue on the other. “ The one thing we know, is that together, we can move forward, ” read the caption, a comically hollow bit of grade-school idealism to drop in the Trump era.

The tweet didn’t last long. After an hour of relentless dunking— Chrissy Tei gen even got in on it—Gap deleted the tweet. The company later clarified to the New York Times that the hoodie was never for sale and that the post’s purpose was to “show the power of unity.”

“ It was just too soon for this message,” said a Gap representative . “ We remain optimistic that our country will come together to drive positive change for all.”

Optimism! What a concept! Anyways, let the rest of the brands take this as a lesson: Stop pretending you care about anything but selling us shit. We’ll all be much happier that way.

