If you’ve been hearing a faint roar of enthusiasm all weekend, it’s not from the various football games that have been going on. It’s actually from TV fans celebrating the arrival of Emmys Season, with the Creative Arts Emmys happening this weekend and the real, grown-up Emmys happening a week from tonight. But what are the Creative Arts Emmys? Well, they’re like the regular Emmys but there are fewer famous people and some of the characters are not particularly interesting to the general public—as intelligent pop culture fans, we understand that the winner of Best Lighting Design/Direction For A Variety Special deserves recognition, but not everyone is so open-minded. Also, the constant pressure from advertisers means there’s only so much time at the actual Emmys for awards, so even seemingly important stuff like Best Animated Program gets dumped on the two-night Creative Arts Emmys.

In terms of highlights for the 2019 ceremonies, night one saw Norman Lear become the oldest person to ever win an Emmy at 97 (he won the Best Variety Special (Live) award for ABC’s All In The Family and The Jeffersons special), and Rachel Bloom announced that she was pregnant after winning the Best Original Music And Lyrics Emmy alongside her Crazy Ex-Girlfriend colleagues Adam Schlesinger and Jack Dolgen. Also: Hannah Gadsby won an Emmy for Nanette, The Simpsons won the Animated Program award, Queer Eye from for Structured Reality Program, and Free Solo contributed to the controversial blurring of TV and movie lines by winning a number of non-fiction Emmys.



On night two, Bradley Whitford won the Guest Appearance award for his stint on The Handmaid’s Tale, making him the first actor to ever get that Emmy for both drama and comedy (having previously won for Transparent), and in his speech he noted that award shows are not “arenas of justice” since Fleabag’s Hot Priest didn’t get a nomination. After that, everything is sort of a big, dragon-sized blur because Game Of Thrones seriously won a literal ton of Creative Arts Emmys (or at least 10) and that’s all before the major categories next week, so it stands to win even more. Chernobyl and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel also won a good amount, but this is definitely Thrones’ year (again).

The full list of winners—and it’s a long one—is below.

2019 Creative Arts Emmys Winners

Variety Special (live): Live In Front Of A Studio Audience: Norman Lear’s All In The Family And The Jeffersons

Variety Special (pre-recorded): Carpool Karaoke: When Corden Met McCartney Live From Liverpool

Choreography For Variety Or Reality Programming: Tessandra Chavez, World Of Dance

Production Design For A Variety Special: Rent

Production Design For A Variety, Reality Or Competition Series: Saturday Night Live

Structured Reality Program: Queer Eye

Short Form Variety Series: Carpool Karaoke: The Series

Short Form Animated Program: Love, Death & Robots

Picture Editing For A Nonfiction Program: Bob Eisenhardt, Free Solo

Narrator: Sir David Attenborough, Our Planet

Music Composition For A Documentary Series Or Special (original Dramatic Score): Marco Beltrami, Brandon Roberts, Free Solo

Music Direction: Alex Lacamoire, Fosse/Verdon

Original Music And Lyrics: Adam Schlesinger, Rachel Bloom, Jack Dolgen, “Antidepressants Are So Not A Big Deal,” Crazy Ex-Girlfriend

Creative Achievement In Interactive Media Within An Unscripted Program: Free Solo

Interactive Program: NASA And SpaceX: The Interactive Demo-1 Launch (YouTube)

Technical Direction, Camerawork, Video Control For A Special: Late Late Show Carpool Karaoke Primetime Special 2019

Technical Direction, Camerawork, Video Control For A Series: Last Week Tonight With John Oliver

Short Form Nonfiction Or Reality Series: Creating Saturday Night Live

Writing For A Variety Special: Hannah Gadsby, Nanette

Writing For A Nonfiction Program: Anthony Bourdain, Anthony Bourdain Parts Unknown

Motion Design: Patriot Act With Hasan Minhaj

Exceptional Merit In Documentary Filmmaking: (tie) RBG; The Sentence

Informational Series Or Special: Anthony Bourdain Parts Unknown

Documentary Or Nonfiction Special: Leaving Neverland

Documentary Or Nonfiction Series: Our Planet

Makeup For A Multi-camera Series Or Special (non-prosthetic): Saturday Night Live

Hairstyling For A Multi-camera Series Or Special: Hector Pocasangre, RuPaul’s Drag Race

Costumes For Variety, Nonfiction Or Reality Programming: Zaldy Goco, Art Conn, RuPaul’s Drag Race

Directing For A Reality Program: Hisham Abed, Queer Eye

Casting For A Reality Program: Queer Eye

Directing For A Documentary/nonfiction Program: Elizabeth Chai Vasarhelyi, Jimmy Chin, Free Solo

Directing For A Variety Special: Thom Zimny, Springsteen On Broadway

Animated Program: The Simpsons

Character Voice-over Performance: Seth MacFarlane, Family Guy

Picture Editing For Variety Programming: Last Week Tonight With John Oliver

PIcture Editing For An Unstructured Reality Program: United Shades Of America With W. Kamau Bell

Picture Editing For A Structured Reality Or Competition Program: Queer Eye

Sound Mixing For A Variety Series Or Special: Aretha! A Grammy Celebration For The Queen Of Soul

Sound Mixing For A Nonfiction Program (single Or Multi-camera): Free Solo

Sound Editing For A Nonfiction Program (single Or Multi-camera): Free Solo

Lighting Design/direction For A Variety Special: Rent

Lighting Design/direction For A Variety Series: Saturday Night Live

Host For A Reality Or Competition Program: RuPaul, RuPaul’s Drag Race

Unstructured Reality Program: United Shades Of America With W. Kamau Bell

Cinematography For A Nonfiction Program: Free Solo

Cinematography For A Reality Program: Life Below Zero

Guest Actress In A Drama Series: The Handmaid’s Tale, Cherry Jones

Prosthetic Makeup For A Limited Series, Movie Or Special: Star Trek: Discovery

Sound Mixing For A Comedy Or Drama Series (half Hour) And Animation: Barry

Guest Actor In A Comedy Series: The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, Lenny Bruce

Sound Mixing For A Limited Series Or Movie: Chernobyl, “1:23:45"

Production Design For A Narrative Contemporary Program (one Hour Or More): The Handmaid’s Tale

Production Design For A Narrative Period Or Fantasy Program (one Hour Or More): Chernobyl

Sound Editing For A Comedy Or Drama Series (one Hour): Game Of Thrones

Production Design For A Narrative Program (half Hour): Russian Doll, “Nothing In This World Is Easy”

Sound Editing For A Comedy Or Drama Series (half Hour) And Animation: Barry

Special Visual Effects In A Supporting Role: Chernobyl, “1:23:45"

Special Visual Effects: Game Of Thrones, “The Bells”

Children’s Program: When You Wish Upon A Pickle: A Sesame Street Special

Multi-camera Picture Editing For A Comedy Series: One Day At A Time, “The Funeral”

Single-camera Picture Editing For A Limited Series Or Movie: Chernobyl, “Please Remain Calm”

Fantasy/sci-fi Costumes: Game Of Thrones, “The Bells”

Contemporary Costumes: Russian Doll, “Superiority Complex”

Period Costumes: The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, “We’re Going To The Catskills!”

Makeup For A Limited Series Or Movie (non-prosthetic): Fosse/Verdon

Makeup For A Single-camera Series (non-prosthetic): Game Of Thrones, “The Long Night”

Guest Actor In A Drama Series: The Handmaid’s Tale, Bradley Whitford

Cinematography For A Multi-camera Series: The Ranch

Cinematography For A Single-camera Series (one Hour): The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Stunt Coordination For A Drama Series, Limited Series Or Movie: Game Of Thrones

Stunt Coordination For A Comedy Series Or Variety Program: GLOW

Hairstyling For A Single-camera Series: The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Hairstyling For A Limited Series Or Movie: Fosse/Verdon

Guest Actress In A Comedy Series: The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, Jane Lynch

Main Title Design: Game Of Thrones

Original Main Title Theme Music: Succession

Actor In Short Form Comedy Or Drama Series: State Of The Union, Chris O’Dowd

Creative Achievement In Interactive Media Within A Scripted Program: Bandersnatch (Black Mirror)

Original Interactive Program: NASA’s InSight Mars Landing

Commercial: “Dream Crazy,” Nike

Music Composition For A Series (original Dramatic Score): Game Of Thrones

Music Composition For A Limited Series, Movie Or Special (original Dramatic Score): Chernobyl

Music Supervision: The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Casting For A Limited Series: When They See Us

Casting For A Comedy Series: Fleabag

Casting For A Drama Series: Game Of Thrones

Short Form Comedy Or Drama Series: State Of The Union

Single-camera Picture Editing For A Drama Series: Game Of Thrones, “The Long Night”

Single-camera Picture Editing For A Comedy Series: Fleabag, “Episode 1"

Cinematography For A Single-camera Series (half-hour): Russian Doll

Cinematography For A Limited Series Or Movie: Chernobyl

Actress In A Short Form Comedy Or Drama Series: State Of The Union

Sound Editing For A Limited Series, Movie Or Special: Chernobyl, “1:23:45"

Sound Mixing For A Comedy Or Drama Series (one Hour): Game Of Thrones, “The Long Night”