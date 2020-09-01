Photo : Netflix

David Benioff and D.B. Weiss are mounting another ambitious adaptation, this time as part of their deal with Netflix. The Game Of Thrones duo have teamed up with Alexander Woo (showrunner of The Terror: Infamy) to write and executive produce an adaptation of Chinese author Liu Cixin ’s epic sci-fi trilogy The Three-Body Problem. The project was announced in a blog post written by Netflix’s VP of Original Series, Peter Friedlander, who expressed his excitement to tackle the ambitious trilogy with the blessing of the author himself. “ The first time I read The Three-Body Problem trilogy (Remembrance of Earth’s Past),” Friedlander wrote, “it changed what science fiction meant to me forever.” Rian Johnson and producing partner Ram Bergman will also serve as executive producers on the series, with Cixin and Ken Liu serving as consulting producers. “ Having Cixin and Ken involved will help ensure that the spirit of the books remains intact,” said Friedlander.



Cixin’s novel trilogy presents a sprawling, time-hopping narrative that centers on humanity’s first contact with aliens. The title of the first book, The Three-Body Problem, is a reference to the physics and classical mechanics theory. Netflix has yet to name a showrunner for the series, so it’s unclear if Benioff and Weiss will fill that role or if the designation will go to Woo. Friedlander also revealed a stacked roster of executive producers, including Brad Pitt’s Plan B: