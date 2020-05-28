Gal Gadot's Hedy Lamarr show is going from Showtime to Apple

Photo : Frazer Harrison ( Getty Images )

Apple just made another big acquisition, a few days after picking up Marin Scorsese’s Killers Of The Flower Moon with Leonardo DiCaprio (which was rumored back in April). According to Variety, the computer company/streaming service has just picked up the Hedy Lamarr TV show that Gal Gadot is set to executive produce and star in. The project also comes from writer Sarah Treem, who was previously the co-creator and showrunner of Showtime’s The Affair, and Variety suggests that some of the issues between Treem and her former TV home “at least partially” led to the show moving over to Apple. (Late last year, we reported that Ruth Wilson had supposedly left The Affair because Treem created a “hostile work environment” by trying to force actors to do nude scenes, which Treem has denied.)

But as for the Hedy Lamarr show (it seems to be untitled), Variety says it will cover 30 years of her life, going from when she left Austria just before World War II, to “her meteoric rise in the Golden Age of Hollywood,” and finally her “fall and eventual disgrace at the dawn of the Cold War.” Then, almost like it’ll be an afterthought in the series, Variety mentions that it will also “go into Lamarr’s life as an inventor.” Oh sure, her tragic later years are interesting from a Hollywood celebrity perspective, but her work as an inventor formed the basis for pretty much all wireless technology that we use today. That’s way cooler than talking about how she died sad and alone.



Anyway, this means Apple TV+ will now have a show with Gal Gadot/Wonder Woman and Jason Momoa/Aquaman, so maybe it can land a Ben Affleck show and an Ezra Miller show and then start putting together its own Justice League Snyder Cut.

