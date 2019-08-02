Photo: Christopher Polk (Getty Images)

Today Showtime announced that Gal Gadot will be producing and starring in a limited series about actress and inventor Hedy Lamarr. Per a recent press release, the yet-to-be-named series will be written by The Affair’s Sarah Treem. The announcement was made during the Television Critics Association’s Summer Press Tour, where they also revealed that they were still in the process of securing additional writers and researchers.

Hedy Lamarr emigrated from Austria to Hollywood in 1938, where she built a career acting alongside fellow icons like Judy Garland, Clarke Gable, and Lana Turner. She later formed her own production company and was an inventor on her spare time, which led to a patent for the frequency-hopping technology from which our modern Wi-Fi system stems. “She was a woman ahead of her time but she suffered greatly for that exceptionalism and died a recluse, nearly forgotten,” Showtime states. “This series will explore the rise and fall of feminism in the American landscape during Golden Age of Hollywood and World War II, aiming to find, in Lamarr’s life and legacy, clues for who we are now.”