Photo : Dia Dipasupil ( Getty Images )

While some of Ray Fisher’s co-stars haven’t exactly been vocal about whatever the hell went down on the set of Justice League, Gal Gadot is offering her public support in the wake of somewhat vague allegations against Joss Whedon, Geoff Johns, and Jon Berg. Speaking with Variety, Gadot confirmed that she was interviewed during WarnerMedia’s investigation into Fisher’s allegations of “ gross, abusive, unprofessional, and completely unacceptable” behavior that occurred when Whedon replaced Zack Snyder . In a separate interview with the Los Angeles Times, Gadot said that, although couldn’t speak to Fisher’s experiences because she wasn’t present for that shoot, s he had a negative experience of her own with Whedon:



I had my own experience with [Whedon], which wasn’t the best one, but I took care of it there and when it happened. I took it to the higher-ups and they took care of it. But I’m happy for Ray to go up and say his truth.

Advertisement

The studio announced that its investigation, which Gadot described as “thorough” from her point of view, was formally concluded on December 11 and that “remedial action” had been taken. As for what exactly that might entail , the Wonder Woman 1984 star said, “I don’t know what that means either.”

Fisher recently tweeted about the conclusion of the investigation, sharing a statement he received from WarnerMedia and noting of the “remedial action” that “ There are still conversations that need to be had and resolutions that need to be found.” In addition to Gadot, Justice League’s Jason Momoa has publicly voiced his support for Fisher, along with original director Zack Snyder, who is currently working on completing his painfully-hyped cut of the DC superhero film.