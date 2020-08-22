Gal Gadot as Wonder Woman; Kristen Wiig as Cheetah in Wonder Woman 1984 (Screenshot: DC FanDome) Graphic : The A.V. Club

It’s been a long, strange trip for Patty Jenkins’ Wonder Woman 1984, her follow-up to 2017's highly successful first solo outing for Gal Gadot’s Diana, princess of Themyscira. Even before the COVID-19 lockdowns, the ’80s-set sequel faced a few major delays, hopping on the schedule from late 2019 to early 2020, and then from there to its current (and still, frankly, hypothetical) resting spot on October 2 of this year. All of which means that the film is still in the pending stages as DC’s FanDome event rolls around, so, hey: New trailer.

Gadot and Jenkins were both on hand to show off the new footage at the virtual panel, digitally alongside a returning Chris Pine, plus newcomers Kristen Wiig and Pedro Pascal. “What an incredible way to engage with the fans,” Jenkins said of the “new and interesting way” they gathered compared to when they released the first trailer for the film at a convention in Brazil eight months earlier. The discussion kicked off with acknowledging the film’s delay: “We believe in putting it in the cinema, but I cant wait for you to see more today,” said Jenkins. Added Gadot: “As much as we want to share the movie with the world, at least we found creative ways for us to communicate with [them.]”

Then things transitioned into a fan q&a that included pop ins from tennis star Venus Williams and TV’s Wonder Woman, Lynda Carter, who opened up about how her own daugther finally understood the power of the character thanks to Gal’s portrayal.



As for the “second official trailer” trailer itself, it featured footage of young Diana training on Themyscira, Gadot’s Diana and Pine’s Steve Trevor walking about Washington, D.C., Pascal’s Maxwell Lord being nefarious in the White House press room, a few new action sequences, and—the main event—Wiig in her Cheetah outfit going toe-to-toe with Wonder Woman.

Here’s the full trailer: