Yes, Gal Gadot knows how much you hated that “Imagine” celebrity all-skate. In a thoughtful (or, depending on your perspective on her response, an otherwise thoughtful) profile in Vanity Fair, the issue of the Wonder Woman 1984 star’s viral video was, of course, raised.

There are also some great pictures of her on the beach in cool suits with dogs and stuff! It’s worth a click! But here’s what she had to say on the deeply cringe-inducing video from the early quarandays:

When I bring it up with Gadot, she doesn’t apologize. “Sometimes, you know, you try and do a good deed and it’s just not the right good deed,” she says with a smile and a shrug. “I had nothing but good intentions and it came from the best place, and I just wanted to send light and love to the world. “I started with a few friends, and then I spoke to Kristen [Wiig],” she says. “Kristen is like the mayor of Hollywood.” She laughs. “Everyone loves her, and she brought a bunch of people to the game. But yeah, I started it, and I can only say that I meant to do something good and pure, and it didn’t transcend.”

It’s a good profile, and worth your time—though we’ll point out that the story does not address Gadot’s casting as Cleopatra, which was announced after the story went to print and has also been pretty backlash-y. Still, worth your time.

So there you go, Gal Gadot on her very tone-deaf video—and that’s tone-deaf, both literally and figuratively. Gadot’s bank balance could not be reached for comment.

