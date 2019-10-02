Image: L to R: Gal Gadot (Dia Dipasupil), Letitia Wright (Jamie McCarthy), Armie Hammer (Christopher Polk), and Annette Bening ( Theo Wargo (Getty Images)

Kenneth Branagh is taking the reins on another star-studded Agatha Christie murder mystery that’ll make yet another case against luxury transportation. Per IndieWire, the full cast for the screen adaptation of Christie’s Death On The Nile was announced as production commenced and like 2017's Murder On The Orient Express, the cast is a carousel of major names. Branagh will direct and star as Detective Hercule Poirot alongside co-stars Tom Bateman, Annette Bening, Russell Brand, Ali Fazal, Dawn French, Gal Gadot, Armie Hammer, Rose Leslie, Emma Mackey, Sophie Okonedo, Jennifer Saunders, and Letitia Wright. Bateman will reprise his role of Bouc from Orient Express.

Branagh released a statement regarding the project:

“Crimes of passion are dangerously sexy. Agatha Christie has written a riveting story of emotional chaos and violent criminality and Michael Green [screenwriter for Orient Express] has once again written a screenplay to match. With a cherished group of long-time artistic collaborators and a brilliant international cast, it is truly a pleasure to join Disney, Fox and Agatha Christie, Ltd. in bringing this daring thriller to the big screen. There are significant new twists, an awe-inspiring desert landscape and a chance to celebrate big screen entertainment in glorious 65 millimetre celluloid!”

Death On The Nile sets sail in theaters October 9, 2020.