Screenshot: Mayans M.C. (YouTube)

Kurt Sutter’s Sons Of Anarchy spinoff Mayans M.C. delivered a solid first outing, which we praised for the authentic and compelling way it wove timely themes regarding undocumented immigrants into its tale of a drug-running motorcycle gang.

Today, FX released a trailer for season two, which ups the stakes as it amplifies the action. Most importantly, however, it teases a season wherein EZ (JD Pardo) zeroes in on the truth of his mother’s death.

Watch it below ahead of the show’s season two premiere on September 3.