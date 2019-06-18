Image: J.G. Jones (DC Comics)

Y: The Last Man has re-re-emerged from development hell at FX, as the network has officially announced the hiring of Eliza Clark to take over showrunning duties. The news comes a couple of months after previous showrunners Michael Green and Aida Croal exited the long-developing adaptation over good ol’ “creative differences.” Per a statement the pair released via Twitter, FX “decided not to move forward with our series in its current form.” It seems Y: The Last Man has undergone another creative evolution, with Clark stepping in to shepherd the adaptation. Clark, whose credits include TNT’s Animal Kingdom and AMC’s The Killing, will now oversee the series, which has retained the previously-announced cast. That includes Diane Lane, The Killing Of A Sacred Deer star Barry Keoghan (aka Spaghetti Sociopath), Imogen Poots, Lashana Lynch, Juliana Canfield, the great and oft-overlooked Marin Ireland, and Amber Tamblyn.



“Eliza Clark is an enormously talented writer and producer whose ambitious vision for Y will only enhance the mystique and allure of this powerful story,” said Nick Grad, president of original programming at FX. Based on the acclaimed comic book series by Brian K. Vaughan and Pia Guerra, Y: The Last Man is set in “a post-apocalyptic world in which a cataclysmic event has decimated every male save for one lone human. The new world order of women will explore gender, race, class and survival.” Keoghan stars as Yorrick, the eponymous last man. In a statement accompanying the announcement, Clark said:

A decade ago I devoured the complete Y: The Last Man series cover to cover, imagining how it might take shape on screen. It introduced me to the amazing work of Brian K. Vaughan and Pia Guerra and the complex, fascinating world of Y. I’m thrilled to tell this story and to be working with this immensely talented cast.

Hopefully we’ll finally get to see Y: The Last Man before our own impending apocalypse occurs.