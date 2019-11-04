Pop culture obsessives writing for the pop culture obsessed.
Newswire

FX wants to keep riding with Mayans M.C. for another season

Sam Barsanti
Filed to:TV
Save
Photo: Prashant Gupta (FX Networks)

Just a few weeks after series co-creator Kurt Sutter was fired from the FX show for—as he put it in a letter to colleagues—[ruffling] a few mouse ears” (a subtle reference to the network’s new corporate masters at Disney), Mayans M.C. has been renewed for a third season. The series is a spin-off of Sutter’s Sons Of Anarchy, focusing on a new eponymous motorcycle gang, and this renewal seems to suggest that it could easily become as long-running as its parent show was. This news comes from a press release, which naturally doesn’t mention Sutter much, but it does say that Mayans’ other co-creator Elgin James will succeed him as the new showrunner. Sutter had previously indicated that he wanted to hand the show over to James if it got a third season, and seeing as how he’s already been fired, that’s now happening anyway.

The press release says that Mayans M.C. was “cable’s most-watched new series” in 2018 for adults 18-49, and its second season—which ends tomorrow night—has held on solidly in that same demographic (it’s currently ranked as the sixth most-watched cable show, but that involves tougher competition than just the new shows of the 2018 season).

Advertisement

Share This Story

More in Mayans MC

Kurt Sutter, self-described "abrasive dick," fired from FX's Mayans M.C.
FX's Mayans M.C. promises revelations, blood in first trailer for its second season
Mayans M.C. isn’t the “border story” people expected to see, but it’s just as riveting