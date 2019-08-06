Photo: Prashant Gupta (FX)

It looks like fans of Snowfall get to skip all of the post-season will-it-come-back/won’t-it-come-back anxiety: FX confirmed today that they will be renewing the drama series for a four season. Season three is currently airing and continues with episode 5 Wednesday night, August 7.

The announcement was made during the Television Critics Association summer press tour, where Nick Grad and Gina Balian, Presidents of Original Programming at FX Entertainment, expressed the network’s excitement to continue the series in the late co-creator John Singleton’s memory. “Snowfall has continued its creative leap forward this season with the hard work and contributions of John Singleton and the brilliant performance of Damson Idris,” said Grad, per a recent press release. “We are grateful to Dave Andron, Thomas Schlamme, Michael London, Trevor Engelson and Walter Mosley for honoring John’s legacy through their commitment to building on the artistic excellence of Snowfall with a fourth season on FX.”

Snowfall explores the crack cocaine epidemic of the ‘80s with a fictional tale set in South Central Los Angeles during the summer of 1984. Season four will return sometime in 2020.