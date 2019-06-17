Photo: FX

FX is apparently still loving Pose, because the network has renewed the series for a third season just a week after the second season premiered. Part of that probably has to do with the positive reception that season two has already received, but The Hollywood Reporter also points out that Pose has enjoyed a relatively rare ratings uptick, with the recent season premiere setting a series-high record with 1.8 million total viewers over the course of five days (if you take into account repeat airings, digital viewers, and all of those qualifiers).

Pose is one of the few projects co-created by Ryan Murphy that is still going strong on regular TV since he left for Netflix, and it focuses on New York’s ballroom scene in the late-’80s and early-’90s. Even before it had originally premiered, Pose made headlines for its record-breaking cast of trans actors, and the second season is set to emphasize their storylines over season one’s Evan Peters and the Trump stand-in played by James Van Der Beek.

