Photo : Jon Kopaloff ( Getty Images ) , Gregg DeGuire ( Getty Images ) , Frazer Harrison ( Getty Images )

Some movie trailers are entirely based around the number of famous people that the movie was able to land, flashing exciting names across the screen as if that’s all the information you need. (“STALLONE! SCHWARZENEGGER! VAN DAMME!”) Well, here’s a TV show that deserves similar treatment: HARMON! PLAZA! DEVITO! According to Deadline, the three of them are working together on Little Demon, an animated pilot for FX (or at least the FX family of networks) about the Devil, a woman, and the Antichrist daughter they have together. Dan Harmon, creator of Community and co-creator of Rick And Morty, will executive produce, with Danny DeVito playing the Devil, Aubrey Plaza playing the woman he impregnates, and DeVito’s daughter Lucy DeVito playing their evil offspring. (Any connection to Loren Bouchard’s old Adult Swim series Lucy, Daughter Of The Devil, is probably coincidental.)

Advertisement

It sounds like the primary focus on the show will be on Plaza’s character and the daughter as they try to live a normal life but are “constantly thwarted by monstrous forces,” so at least this sounds like it’ll be a little different from the usual animated comedy trope of satirizing classic family sitcoms. The Deadline story also notes that this was given a green light “several months ago,” but since animation is the only kind of TV that you can really still make, FX is just going to make the pilot now.

