Tragic news: We’ll have to wait until 2021 to see a very explicit sex scene between Macaulay Culkin and Kathy Bates. The good news, at least for Ryan Murphy’s bank account, is that FX is still extremely invested in every idea that occurs to him. Per Variety, FX has delayed the 10th season of American Horror Story (in which Culkin and Bates do the thing) to 2021. Meanwhile, the network has also officially ordered to series Murphy’s American Horror Stories spinoff , which the creator and mega-producer recently discussed with some AHS ensemble regulars during a call on Zoom—the preferred workplace communication platform of the 2020 pandemic. As with American Horror Story, the new spinoff series is also an anthology and will similarly feature a revolving door of Murphy regulars, presumably including Sarah Paulson, Jessica Lange, and Evan Peters.



You might think this sounds an awful lot like American Horror Story, but there are two key differences: First, this is American Horror Stories— PLURAL. And B., instead of featuring a new narrative each season, the spinoff will tell a new story in each episode. It’s wild. Although little else is known about the forthcoming spinoff, it’s said to focus on various “true” ghost and horror stories from American history. That’s nice and all, but we should note that we remain far more invested in the delivery of the aforementioned Culkin/Bates fuck-sesh.