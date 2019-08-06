Photo: Mark Peterson (Corbis/Getty Images)

FX is keeping it real, in terms of content, as the network has announced five new docuseries and a feature-length documentary project. The docs touch on a variety of subjects, from true crime (of course) to the LGBTQ community, Tupac and Afeni Shakur, and women in comedy. FX sent out an official press release to unveil its upcoming documentary slate, which is “part of an ongoing expansion into non-fiction programming,” capitalizing on the success of The Weekly.



It’s a really intriguing initial lineup that has a little something for (almost) everyone. First up is Outlaw: The Saga Of Afeni And Tupac Shakur, a five-part series that explores the outspoken voices of the late rapper and his mother, from director Allen Hughes (The Defiant Ones). FX will further explore the world of hip hop with Hip Hop Untold, a six-part series from Malcolm Spellman, whose credits include Empire and the upcoming Disney+ series The Falcon And The Winter Soldier. Pride, from Refinery 29 and Christine Vachon, will examine the fight for LGBTQ rights in America via a six-part series. The lone feature on the docket is Women In Comedy from Andrea Nevins (Tiny Shoulders: Rethinking Barbie), who explores women in stand-up comedy and how their art has shifted in a post-#MeToo society.

For all you true crime heads (myself extremely included), there’s A Wilderness Of Error, based on the exceptional non-fiction book by documentarian Errol Morris. Blumhouse will produce the six-part series from The Jinx’s Marc Smerling (curious that Morris’ name is not mentioned beyond noting the source material). That series re-examines the case of Jeffrey MacDonald, the Army surgeon who was convicted of murdering his wife and two daughters in 1970. And finally, The Most Dangerous Animal Of All—a four-part series based on the New York Times best-seller, about a man whose search for the father that abandoned him as a child leads him to believe that maybe his dad was actually one of America’s most notorious serial killers. The name of said killer is withheld from the official synopsis, but as you can probably guess from the title, it has something to do with the Zodiac Killer.

Premiere dates will be revealed in the coming months. Read the full descriptions for the network’s new slate of documentary programming below, as excerpted from the official press release:

OUTLAW: THE SAGA OF AFENI AND TUPAC SHAKUR From Emmy Award®-nominated director Allen Hughes (The Defiant Ones) comes a five-part cinematic television event exploring two voices, activist Afeni Shakur and hip hop icon Tupac Shakur, that could not be silenced. Told through the eyes of the people who knew them best, Outlaw is an intimate wide-angle portrait of the most inspiring and dangerous mother-son duo in American history, whose unified message of freedom, equality, persecution and justice are more relevant today than ever. A WILDERNESS OF ERROR From Emmy Award-winning producer Marc Smerling (The Jinx) and Blumhouse Television (The Jinx, Sharp Objects) comes a six-part documentary series, A Wilderness of Error, based on Errol Morris’s novel of the same name. When handsome Army Surgeon Jeffrey MacDonald is sent to prison for killing his family, a storm of swirling narratives challenges our very ability to find the truth, all the while overshadowing a chilling possibility: MacDonald may be an innocent man. Marc Smerling directs and executive produces the series alongside Blumhouse Television and Wilshire Studios. Smerling will executive produce along with Jason Blum, Marci Wiseman, Jeremy Gold, Mary Lisio, Dawn Olmstead, Jessica Grimshaw, Rachel Horovitz and Michael Jackson. Brian Murphy is co-executive producer. PRIDE PRIDE is a six-part documentary series hailing from Christine Vachon’s Killer Films and Refinery 29, chronicling the fight for LGBTQ civil rights in America, as seen through the lens of our national history, and the biggest pop culture and political events. Each part directed by a different renowned LGBTQ director, Pride is about all of us, and the awesome, heartbreaking, and heroic story surrounding the LGBTQ fight for freedom over the last 60 years in America. Pride is executive produced by Christine Vachon and Sydney Foos of Killer Films, Refinery29/Amy Emmerich, Stone Roberts and Alex Stapleton. HIP HOP UNTOLD From Executive Producer Malcolm Spellman and Academy Award and Emmy Award-winning Lightbox, comes Hip Hop Untold, a six-part examination of a dying breed of power brokers who operate from the shadows of hip hop. It’s a deep dive into the paradox of America’s criminalization of the genre and fascination with the street culture that exists within it. Instead of telling the story of hip hop from the top down, we tell the story from the streets up. Hip Hop Untold is executive produced by Jonathan Chinn and Simon Chinn (Lightbox), Eugene “Big U” Henley, Jimmy Chriss, Malcolm Spellman, Douglas Banker and Rashidi Natara Harper. THE MOST DANGEROUS ANIMAL OF ALL Based on the New York Times best-selling book of the same name, The Most Dangerous Animal of All is a four part documentary series that explores one man’s search for the father who abandoned him, only to uncover the worst: he believes his father is one of the most infamous serial killers in American history. From producer Ross Dinerstein (The Innocent Man) and Academy Award®-nominated director Kief Davidson (The Ivory Game)., The Most Dangerous Animal of All is an honest depiction of true life and true crime unexpectedly merging to upend one man’s understanding of his own identity. The Most Dangerous Animal of All is executive produced by Dinerstein and Davidson. WOMEN IN COMEDY For decades female stand-up comedians have struggled against biases both conscious and unconscious, but now an interesting narrative is emerging as women are more daringly using the medium to express their points of view on their experiences and the culture at large. Women in Comedy, a feature length documentary by director Andrea Nevins (Tiny Shoulders: Rethinking Barbie), will examine the changing landscape for women in stand up through intimate interviews and the examination of their groundbreaking art in the post Me Too era. Women in Comedy is executive produced by Ross Dinerstein (The Innocent Man), Jim Serpico and Nevins, with Jessica Kirson serving as Producer.