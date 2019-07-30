Photo: FX

Ah, young love. There’s nothing quite like it. No, just kidding. We’re not doing that shtick here, because FX has announced that it’s developing a miniseries adaptation of Hannah Fidell’s 2013 film A Teacher, which centered on the relationship between a female high school teacher and one of her male students (starring Lindsay Burdge and Will Brittain). Fidell will return to write and direct the limited series, which will run for 10 episodes and star Kate Mara as the teacher and Nick Robinson (Love, Simon) as the kid.

Interestingly, one of the things Ignatiy Vishnevetsky highlighted in his A.V. Club review of A Teacher was its brevity (the original film was only 75 minutes long), noting that it was “paced like a 90- or 100-minute movie” but purposefully never came together for the obvious third act. It was all just nervous tension about a teacher and a student having sex and laying the groundwork for repercussions that are never actually depicted. In other words, stretching a movie that barely cracked one hour into a TV show that runs for 10 episodes seems like a surprising choice—not to mention the controversial subject matter.

This news comes from a press release, which doesn’t say when FX’s A Teacher will premiere, but school is starting in a few months! (It takes longer than that to make a TV show.)