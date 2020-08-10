Chris Rock in Fargo, season 4 Photo : FX

It’s been about three years since FX’s award winning anthology Fargo wrapped its third season. The lengthy hiatus hasn’t appeared to dampen any anticipation for the fourth installment, which was previously delayed due to the coronavirus. Thankfully for fans, the wait is nearly over: FX is ready to head back to Fargo this September for a good old fashion mafia story .



Advertisement

The Noah Hawley-created comedy-crime series will take audiences back to 1950 Kansas City, where two crime syndicates maintain a tense, but functioning truce. Chris Rock and Tomasso Ragno play opposing crime bosses Loy Cannon and Donatello Fadda, who mange to strike an arrangement that allows them to peacefully coexist. When tragedy strikes the Italian mafia, the loss triggers tension and uncertainty between the two crime factions. Fleshing out the ensemble alongside Rock and Ragno are Jason Schwartzman, Salvatore Esposito, Ben Whishaw, Jessie Buckley, Jack Huston, E’myri Crutchfield, Andrew Bird, Jeremie Harris, Corey Hendrix, Glynn Turman, Timothy Olyphant and more. The 11-episode season will kick off with a two-episode premiere on Sunday, September 27 at 10 PM EST on FX.