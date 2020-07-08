Photo : Justin Flythe

Future Islands’ The Far Field delighted us in 2017 with its grand and complex melodies, proving once and for all that the band amounted to more than frontman Samuel T. Herring’s eye-grabbing dance moves. As such, we’re delighted to report that the Baltimore outfit is back with “For Sure,” its first new song in three years.

“For Sure,” a rich and stirring retro-pop banger, comes with backing vocals by another Baltimore artist, Wye Oak’s Jenn Wasner. The song’s cinematic synths and emphatic vocals also arrive with a music video that whisks us not through the kinds of glowing cityscapes its sounds might suggest, but rather a desolate and dilapidated wasteland one might reasonably describe as “ post-apocalyptic.”

Check it out below.

The band has yet to announce if the single signals a new album on the horizon, but you can tide yourself over in the meantime with Postcard Music, a lovely new ambient LP from bassist William Cashion. It’s chill enough you won’t even feel like the world is ending.