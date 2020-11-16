Alec Baldwin (Jim Bennett/Getty Images), Kelsey Grammer (Bryan Steffy/Getty Images for Keep Memory Alive) Graphic : The A.V. Club

Sometimes, the cast of a TV show or movie just makes you wish you could be on set, whether it’s to watch some masters work or just to see cool people shoot the shit. Other times, you have Alec Baldwin and Kelsey Grammer starring in a comedy series about old roommates reuniting and you think “that might be fun to see, if only through the safety of a television screen.” It could be a great show, but Baldwin and Grammer don’t really seem like they’d be super fun to be around for any extended period of time.

This show, which will add a yet-to-be-cast third roommate at some point, comes from Modern Family co-creator Chris Lloyd and executive producer Vali Chandrasekaran and has been picked up with a straight-to-series order from ABC. As mentioned above, it’s about a group of people who lived together in their 20s but split up when “their warring egos drove them apart.” Now they’re reuniting “for one more run at the lives they’ve always wanted.” So it sounds kind of like The Odd Couple with three roommates instead of two, crossed with one of those movies about older men having one last wacky adventure (your Wild Hogs, your Going In Style, your Bucket List).



