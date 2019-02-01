Photo: Gabe Ginsberg (Getty Images)

Earlier this week, we wrote about Vulture comedy editor Megh Wright, and her campaign to get people to stop giving money and attention to online “marketing brand” FuckJerry. The company—also involved with the disastrous public event/documentary bait that was the Fyre Festival—operates largely by stealing content from comedians on social media and reposting it on Instagram, and has received large amounts of money for sponsored posts from everybody from Burger King to Comedy Central. Wright’s #FuckFuckJerry campaign has been picking up serious traction lately, though, with a number of celebrity comics, including Billy Eichner, Jake Fogelnest, Paul Scheer, Paul F. Tompkins, Patton Oswalt, and many more all pledging to unfollow the accounts and urging their followers to do their same. Still, a question looms. Wright’s campaign is getting things done, sure: But is it catchy enough?

Luckily, comedian/crooner Tim Heidecker is here to help. The Tim & Eric star has now made his own contribution to the cause: The #FuckFuckJerry theme song, which falls firmly into the niche of the various political songs Heidecker has released online over the last few years, and is perfect for any good anti-joke-thief singalongs.

Catchy jingle or no, Wright’s work is having real-world impact: Just tonight, Comedy Central removed all of its ads from the FuckJerry account, and confirmed that it’ll no longer be working with the company for future campaigns, presumably because of the public attention that Wright and her followers have brought to bear.