Fuck yeah, Spike Lee popping champagne on the streets of Brooklyn

Donald Trump got his ass booted out of the White House today. (No matter how many times Rudy Giuliani tries to shu sh away the truth.) And l ook: W e could go into a whole thing here, talking about the ways celebrity culture serves as a shorthand for our processing of major world events. Or we could get into a big long discussion about the way big stars serve, paradoxically, as both icons and signifiers of cultural movements, as well as only being people working through their own feelings when the planet shifts . We could even try to do some speculation about why it is we feel so beholden to the idea of watching these famouses mirror our own emotions as a way to engage in the wider cultural consciousness , especially at a time when the country has never felt more isolated and fractured and connection has felt so fraught.

Or we could just watch (for like the dozenth time) this video of Spike Lee out on the streets of Fort Greene, Brooklyn this morning, literally bouncing with joy as he pops a bottle of champagne in front of the cheering crowd .

Okay, yeah. F uck yeah, that’s the plan.