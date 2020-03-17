Fuck it, let's mainline some Bar Rescue

Screenshot : YouTube

There is so much good TV to watch. HBO just launched The Plot Against America and the third season of Westworld. FX on Hulu’s got Devs, a visionary sci-fi series from Alex Garland, as well as the excellent docuseries The Most Dangerous Animal Of All. Streamers like Shudder are offering free trials, and Amazon just teased a new comedy from The Office’s Greg Daniels. All of this is in addition to the series you never got around to watching, all of which are streaming somewhere. Yet we completely understand if all you want right now is Jon Taffer’s red face in yours, red shreds of throat tissue hitting your face as he screams about butt funnels.

The good news is that Paramount Network, which Bar Rescue currently calls home, is in the midst of a 24-hour marathon that even non-subscribers can access. Just head to YouTube or hit play below to marvel at the way Taffer’s voice sounds like a telephone book being ripped in half.

The YouTube stream lasts until 11 a.m. on March 18.