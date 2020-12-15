From Sussex to the studio: Prince Harry and Meghan are podcasters now

Photo : Daniel Leal-Olivas/WPA Pool ( Getty Images )

Hey what-the-fuckers, what-the-fuckees, what-the-fuckateers, it’s Prince Harry and Meghan (the Duchess formerly known as the artist Meghan Markle) here with an all-new media deal. Just months after charming Netflix with British accents and Suits anecdotes, THR reports that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have inked an “exclusive multi-year deal” with Spotify via their production company, Archewell Audio.

Before you get too excited, know that Harry and Meghan have no plans as of now to interview Ryan Reynolds or review shitty movies while drunk. Instead, their podcasting career will kick off with a Gimlet-produced “holiday special hosted by the couple that will feature inspirational stories.” Next year, they plan to release their first full podcast series via Spotify’s free, ad-supported tier. Per a press release, the goal of the couple’s podcasting is to “build community through shared experience, narratives and values.”

Listen to a teaser for their upcoming projects below:

“What we love about podcasting is that it reminds all of us to take a moment and to really listen, to connect to one another without distraction,” Harry and Meghan said in a statement. “With the challenges of 2020, there has never been a more important time to do so, because when we hear each other, and hear each other’s stories, we are reminded of how interconnected we all are.”



Spotify’s chief content and advertising business officer Dawn Ostroff added: “The Duke and Duchess of Sussex may live in California but the power of their voices rests in their status as citizens of the world. That they are embracing the extraordinary capacity of podcasts on Spotify while also seeking to elevate underrepresented voices is a testament to their appreciation for the potential of audio storytelling. We are proud to partner with the Duke and Duchess and look forward to listeners hearing directly from them and the other creators that they will be elevating via our global platform.”

We look forward to their crossover with the Joe Rogan Experience.