Photo : Mario Tama ( Getty Images )

As reported by Rolling Stone, music platform Bandcamp will be donating all of its profits on Juneteenth—June 19th, the day recognized as the anniversary of when the last American slaves were actually freed in 1865, several years after the Emancipation Proclamation (it’s not a national holiday but Columbus Day still is)—to the NAACP’s Legal Defense Fund. CEO Ethan Diamond announced the decision in a statement today, noting that, “the recent killings of George Floyd, Tony McDade, Sean Reed, Breonna Taylor, Ahmaud Arbery, and the ongoing state-sanctioned violence against Black people in the U.S. and around the world are horrific tragedies,” adding, “We stand with those rightfully demanding justice, equality, and change, and people of color everywhere who live with racism every single day, including many of our fellow employees and artists and fans in the Bandcamp community.”

Also, this won’t be a one-time pledge: Diamond says that this will be Bandcamp’s plan from now on, with all profits on Juneteenth being donated every year in addition to an annual $30,000 fund for “organizations that fight for racial justice and create opportunities for people of color.” This comes as Bandcamp has made a point to support people other than itself during the pandemic, with the company waiving its regular share of artists’ revenue on the first Friday of every month.