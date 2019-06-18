Photo: Rob Ball (Getty Images)

In May, Frightened Rabbit’s remaining members shared a recording of a 2018 tribute concert for its late frontman Scott Hutchison, who took his own life a little more than a year ago. The performance saw artists like Julien Baker, Craig Finn, and The National’s Aaron Dessner put their own spin on the band’s heartrending pop-rock, and now many of those same creators will feature on a covers LP, Tiny Changes: A Celebration of The Midnight Organ Fight.

The collection, which features reimagined versions of songs from the band’s seminal 2008 album, The Midnight Organ Fight, began coalescing as a 10th anniversary release for the album while Hutchison was still alive. It features not just Baker, Finn, and Dessner, but also CHVRCHES’ Lauren Mayberry, Death Cab For Cutie’s Ben Gibbard, Manchester Orchestra, and The Twilight Sad, among others. A handful of tracks—“The Modern Leper,” “The Twist,” “My Backwards Walk”—were covered multiple times, bringing the track list from 14 to 17.

“Every single person on Tiny Changes has been a part of our lives and Frightened Rabbit in a special way over the last ten years,” the band said in a statement. “We’ve shared studios, vans, bars, dressing rooms and probably even underwear with some of these people and that’s why this record is so special to us.”



It continues: “Scott was a vital part of bringing this album together and it’s something he was very excited about and worked hard to bring to life. He listened to and approved every track on there with us and he had already started preparing the artwork which you’ll see on there (if you buy it). This is a celebration of a record that connected thousands of people to Scott and connected thousands of people to each other and ten years on it is still managing to do it. Scott would probably have put in some joke here about when the album hits puberty and starts rebelling by smoking weed and getting things pierced. We’re not that funny so instead let’s just raise a glass, blow out the candles and make a wish.”

A portion of the album’s proceeds will go towards the Tiny Changes mental health charity launched back in May in Hutchison’s honor. Pre-orders have begun and those who purchase early will be graced with instant downloads of Baker and Biffy Clyro’s stabs at “The Modern Leper.”

You can also stream both below—and see a track list—ahead of the album’s July 12 release date.

1. “The Modern Leper,” Biffy Clyro

2. “I Feel Better,” Oxford Collapse

3. “Good Arms vs Bad Arms,” Fiskur

4. “Fast Blood,” Right On Dynamite

5. “Old Old Fashioned,” Josh Ritter

6. “The Twist,” Wintersleep

7. “Bright Pink Bookmark,” Peter Katis

8. “Head Rolls Off,” Craig Finn

9. “My Backwards Walk,” Katie Harkin & Sarah Silverman

10. “Keep Yourself Warm,” Benjamin Gibbard

11. “Extrasupervery,” Jeff Zeigler

12. “Poke,” Daughter

13. “Floating In The Forth,” The Twilight Sad

14. “Who’d You Kill Now,” Aaron Dessner & Lauren Mayberry

15. “The Modern Leper,” Julien Baker

16. “The Twist,” Piano Bar Fight

17. “My Backwards Walk,” Manchester Orchestra