Screenshot: Edward Staley (YouTube)

Not since Monica and Phoebe faced off over whether the latter should be performing in front of the former’s restaurant have we seen Courtney Cox and Lisa Kudrow gone head to head in such a brutal manner: At least, that’s probably the sort of attention new game show 25 Words Or Less is hoping for when it brings the two Friends stars together for a mini reunion, then pits them against each other and demands we choose sides, Alien Vs. Predator-style.

Deadline reports Fox’s new game show, based on the board game of the same name, will kick off later this month with the Cox-Kudrow matchup being the highest-profile lineup among the many celebrity guests slated to appear. While we regret to inform you that there will be no visits from Joey, Chandler, Rachel, or Ross—not even a Gunther, either!—the announced guests include Chelsea Handler, Chris Noth, Oscar Nunez, Margaret Cho, Rick Fox, Lea Thompson, Mary McCormack, Natalie Morales, Loni Love, Penn Jillette, Pete Holmes, and more.

Advertisement

If you’ve never played it, 25 Words Or Less has a pretty simple premise: two teams each have one member look at a card with five words on it, and then those two players bid back and forth over how many clue words they’d need to get their team to guess all five words, starting at 25 and bidding down. So, like a cross between Pyramid and Family Feud, kind of, but with the heart-stopping excitement of watching famous people yell numbers at each other first. Frankly, we’re not terribly shocked about the Phoebe-Monica matchup; Kudrow helped develop the show, and the showdown with her old costar is timed to the 25th anniversary of Friends. You can see “The One With The Game Show Reunion” when 25 Words Or Less premieres September 16 on Fox.