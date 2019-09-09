Photo: Jared Siskin (Getty Images)

It’s not everyday that you run into a heavily coordinated Twitter marketing campaign that doesn’t elicit a groan from the depths of your soul, so when you stumble upon a half-decent effort, it’s deserving of a little attention. NBC pulled off an impressive welcome for daytime television’s newest face, Kelly Clarkson, with a round of Twitter karaoke. The occasion naturally called for one song: Clarkson’s mega hit, “Since You’ve Been Gone.” It was quite a collaborative effort and, like most conversations concerning NBC, it started off with some familiar Friends.

Advertisement

And before long, the rest of network’s alumni followed their lead and took turns at the “mic.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

The song continues with the help of Blindspot, The Blacklist, 30 Rock, and more from the network lot. Even if it requires little more than logging in, it was cool to see some old favorites like Parks & Rec and Parenthood dust off their social media passwords to welcome the newcomer. We imagine the sing-a-long doubled as a gentle reminder for the masses to check out some of their new properties, like Songland and A Little Late With Lilly Singh. Again, marketing’s gonna market, but at least this one was a fun trip down memory lane.

Advertisement

This was kind of reminiscent of NBC’s past efforts, like the network’s major Super Bowl commercial from seven years ago, “Brotherhood Of Man,” which you can check out below. Though, last time they remembered to invite Smash and Community. (This time around, they left some of their more polarizing figures at home.)