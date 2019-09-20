Screenshot: Friends

If you’ve ever wanted your computer screen to yell “Pivot!” at you in Ross Geller’s voice or let Phoebe Buffay serenade you with her ubiquitous “Smelly Cat,” this is your chance. To honor the iconic NBC comedy Friends—which will celebrate its 25th anniversary on September 22—Google has decided to chime in to the universal excitement.



All you have to do is type in the name of any of the six characters in the search bar and then click on the little icon on the right-hand side next to their image and bam, the Friends easter egg will manifest itself. For Ross (David Schwimmer) and Phoebe (Lisa Kudrow), you’ll hear the aforementioned clips. For Rachel Green (Jennifer Aniston), users will be redirected to the image section of her infamous hairstyles throughout the show. Monica Geller’s (Courtney Cox) obsession with being tidy catches up to her on-screen, as does Chandler Bing’s (Matthew Perry) love for his recliner (and the chick and duck). As for Joey Tribbiani (Matt LeBlanc), there’s a reminder that he really doesn’t like sharing his food.

That’s not all. Google has planted another easter egg called Friends Glossary. Type that into the search bar and the results will roll out phrases made famous by the show along with their meaning, dictionary-style. Highlights include Joey’s famous “moo point” and what Rachel believed Chandler’s job to be (“transponster”).

My, how far we’ve come from the days Chandler boasted about his brand new laptop that came with 500 MB storage and built-in spreadsheet capabilities.

[via The Verge]