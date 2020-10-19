The Mandalorian Photo : Melinda Sue Gordon (Disney

The first trailer for season two of Disney+’s The Mandalorian was all about establishing the season’s new quest, which involves trying to get Baby Yoda/The Child back to “its own kind” and will require the Mandalorian to meet up with an extinct order of wizards called the Jedi that were basically all over the place just a few years before this show takes place (it’s like someone saying “there was a mythical group called the New Kids On The Block and nobody knows what happened to them!”). Now, Disney has released a second teaser ahead of the season’s October 30 premiere, and it features a lot of more of Din Djarin’s friends—specifically Greef Karga (Carl Weathers) and Cara Dune (Gina Carano, who at least took the transphobic joke out of her Twitter bio ahead of this new season). One thing it doesn’t have, though, is anything especially new. There’s still no sign of Temeura Morrison as (maybe ) Boba Fett or Rosario Dawson as (probably) Ahsoka Tano, which means Disney is holding the exciting new stuff close to its shiny chrome armor once again. At least we don’t have to wait long for these new episodes to start.