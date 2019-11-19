Pop culture obsessives writing for the pop culture obsessed.
Friends’ 25th-anniversary prop auction arrives just in time for your holiday shopping

Gwen Ihnat
Photo: Paul Drinkwater (NBC via Getty Images)

Friends’ 25th-anniversary year is rapidly drawing to a close, so who knows how many more of these thinkpieces/reunion rumors/fire sales we’ll see? Now, according to a press release, “Warner Bros. Television and Prop Store are joining forces for Giving Tuesday as part of the series’ 25th anniversary celebration.” Starting on Giving Tuesday, December 3, you can start online bidding on such valuable Friends-related props as

Studio-edition authorized reproduction of Ross Geller (David Schwimmer) Holiday Armadillo costume, Est. $10,000-15,000

Studio-edition authorized reproduction of Central Perk orange couch, Est. $6,000-8,000

Joey Tribbiani (Matt LeBlanc) and Chandler Bing’s (Matthew Perry) wood canoe and two paddles, Est. $4,000-6,000

Rachel Green’s (Jennifer Aniston) Hawaiian print dress, Est. $3,000-5,000

Studio-edition authorized reproduction of door picture frame, Est. $2,000-3,000

Studio-edition authorized reproduction of turkey with sunglasses, fez, and stand, Est. $2,000-3,000

Y’know, the holidays are just around the corner. Wouldn’t a turkey with a fez on it go a long way toward cutting the tension around the dinner table related to your sister’s impending divorce? Or just imagine the delight that the appearance of the holiday armadillo will bring to your office Christmas party. And the proceeds go toward a good cause: The Trevor Project, the world’s largest suicide prevention and crisis intervention organization for LGBTQ young people. Which should make you feel a bit better about possibly forking over thousands of dollars for the canoe that used to sit in Joey and Chandler’s living room.

