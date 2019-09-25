Photo: Dan MacMedan (Getty Images)

With all due respect to fans of Zathura and Candyland: The Great Lollipop Adventure, Jonathan Lynn’s 1985 comedy Clue has a pretty firm lock on the contentious “best movie based on a board game of all time” throne. A fast-paced blend of mystery and farce backed up by a devastatingly talented cast of comedy ringers, Lynn’s film has steadily, and rightfully, risen from the ashes of box office bomb-hood into its rightful place in the canon of cult films. Last year, Ryan Reynolds announced that he intended to do a remake of the film, working with his Deadpool writers to put together a script. Now, Variety is reporting that Reynolds’ old Smokin’ Aces buddy, Jason Bateman, might be getting in on the Communism red herring fun as well.

Bateman—all hopped up on having somehow beat Game Of Thrones for Outstanding Direction In A Drama Series at last Sunday’s Emmys, for Ozark—is reportedly in talks to both direct and star in the Clue reboot. He’s directed two films previously, 2013 spelling bee comedy Bad Words, and 2015's The Family Fang. There’s no word yet on when this latest Clue project might make its way off the ground.

Advertisement

Anyway, enough of all that; here’s the late, great Madeline Kahn doing the “flames on the side of my face” bit: