Freeform's The Bold Type renewed for a 5th and final season

The Bold Type Photo : Jonathan Wenk (Freeform)

Freeform’s The Bold Type, easily the most accurate reflection of the exciting and sexy world of working in media (trust us, we would know), will soon be coming to an end. According to TVLine, the series has been renewed for a fifth season, but there are a couple of unfortunate wrinkles for fans: Not only will this be the show’s final season, but it’s only going to be six episodes long. TVLine doesn’t have a reason for the truncated order, but it’s worth remembering that the show’s fourth season was already cut short by the COVID-19 pandemic. It ended over the summer after 16 episodes, a few short of its initial 18-episode order, resulting in a season finale that wasn’t originally supposed to be the season finale. The abbreviated order for this final season, then, seems like an attempt to wrap up the things that season four was supposed to wrap up and then… wrap everything up on top of that. (That’s sort of what happened to Supernatural earlier in the pandemic, though its final season was already planned at that point.)

As for what to expect in the final season of The Bold Type, season four ended with the core trio in various dark places, and the official synopsis says that the new season will feature them “on the brink of defining who they really are and how best to leave their mark on the world.” We also know that Nikohl Boosheri will be returning in multiple episodes as Adena, which should make for some exciting drama.